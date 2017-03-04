Green Bay man cited after a rollover in Florence County

Florence County, Wis. (WBAY) – A 28-year-old Green Bay man was involved in a single-vehicle rollover early Saturday morning.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the man rolled over on U.S Highway 2 at Twin Falls Road around 1:20 a.m on Saturday.

According to officials, the man was driving west on U.S Highway 2 from Iron Mountain when he failed to negotiate a curve. Officials said the man had been involved in an altercation at a bar in Iron Mountain, Michigan.

The 28-year-old was taken to Dickenson County Hospital for his injuries but was later given citations for impaired driving. Authorities, as of Saturday morning were waiting for his blood test results.