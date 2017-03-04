‘Khaos Kon’ brings Fox Valley together through gaming

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) — Almost three years in the making, today marks the first annual “Khaos Kon” gaming event in the Fox Valley. With the growing popularity of the gaming world, organizers hope the event draws a large enough crowd to keep the event coming back to our area.

But it’s not your average family board game night. “Some of the traditional board games you might be familiar with, from Walmart or Target, is not really what we do,” says Teddy Alecos, an organizer for “Khaos Kon.”

Instead, the event boasts games that challenge technique, skill and intuition, with card games like Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons. The event also showcases a variety of board games, roleplaying and a type of medieval combat called Amtgard.

“It’s kind of like mixing medieval reenactment with fantasy, so we do magic and stuff like that,” says Cassiy Carroll, a UW-Oshkosh student who participates in her local Amtgard chapter.

While it’s the first time the Fox Valley has seen an event like this, gaming conventions similar to “Khaos Kon” exist across the country.

“I like to get out, and actually meet the people that play the games, or read the books that I illustrate,” says Charles Urbach, an illustrator throughout the gaming industry. Urbach traveled to Oshkosh from Pennsylvania this weekend, and spends his year traveling to similar events across the states.

For many, “Khaos Kon” is about creating bonds with people in the community with similar interests, at any age.

“I ran into her in the field of battle and I fought her all day,” Amtgard player Adam Luebke says of his wife. “I couldn’t even touch her, never once beat her that day. And I told myself, I really need to get to know this person, find out who she is. And now, we’ve been married for almost 10 years.”

“I don’t think you’re ever too old for it,” says Urbach. “It just comes down to finding what game is the right game for you to play.”