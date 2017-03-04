Project Play 60 at Lambeau Field

(WBAY) — Thousands of kids were at the Lambeau Field Atrium Saturday afternoon for some exercise and fun.

Project Play 60 is a program that encourages kids to get outside for at least 60 minutes a day. It’s part of the NFL’s Play60 campaign.

The youth coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Ryan Fencl, says this is a good way to get kids outside, both for exercise and to have fun.

“We want to get them away from watching TV all day, playing video games, looking at their phone,” Fencl says.

Fencl says the kids were of all ages to around age 13.

Today’s event had a variety of activities, including face painting, wall climbing and obstacle courses.

The event was free to the public as part of the Packers’ community outreach initiative.