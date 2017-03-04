State Bound! 5 area girls teams reach Resch Center

5 area high school basketball teams punched their tickets to next week’s WIAA State Tournament at the Resch Center.

Sectional champions moving on are as follows:

Division 1 – Appleton North (beat Chippewa Falls 79-52)

Division 1 – De Pere (beat Germantown 67-59)

Division 2 – Hortonville (beat Menomonie 74-44)

Division 3 – Wrightstown (beat Amherst 60-53)

Division 4 – Shiocton (beat Wittenberg-Birnamwood 61-36)

Full results can be found here: http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Basketball_Girls_Div1_Sec1_4.html