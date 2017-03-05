63rd CP Telethon raises $1,265,091

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Another year, another strong showing for America’s oldest continuous-running local TV telethon – the 63rd CP Telethon.

63 years now WBAY has hosted the telethon

“It’s a lot of fun, a lot of energy. A lot of things going on,” said first time volunteer Diane Postl.

“Great experience. Wonderful cause. Love everyone that is helping out,” said volunteer Michelle Lass.

The faces in the room have changed, the technology has advanced, but the same mission remains more than six decades later, and that’s raising money to help people living with cerebral palsy.

At the end of the 2-day telethon, callers pledged to donate $1,265,091.

“I think this is our second best total ever,” said CP Telethon Producer Julie Tetzlaff. “This will all stay right here in our community. That is the beauty of CP.”

“All the stories you hear of all the clients and it just builds up over the days,” said Kristen Paquet about why she cried after the final total was announced.

Paquest is with CP, Inc. And she’ll be producing next year’s telethon. She hopes to keep the tradition strong.

“It represents growth, it represents continuing to serve all of the people that we have been and more to come.,” she said.

“I’m proud that so many people just come together and give to a good cause like this. It’s wonderful,” said Lass.