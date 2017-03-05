Kimberly teen hosts annual blankets for veterans event

Kimberly, Wis. (WBAY) – A 13-year-old Aubree Leitermann from Kimberly hosted her annual blankets for veterans event Sunday. Now in its third year, hundreds of blankets have been made for veterans in need.

Over the last three years, Aubree along with volunteers have made over 500 blankets.

“Two years ago I liked to tie the blankets and so I decided to make some for veterans,” said Aubree.

Aubree’s willingness to give back and help others puts a smile on grandma’s face.

“I think it’s incredible, first that she came up with the idea and then that she has continued it on, and that other people, her friends, her family, neighbors, all kinds of people, people we don’t even know, see it on the news and come and help and it’s all,” said Kathy Heier, Aubree’s grandmother.

Aubree’s efforts have sparked a partnership with Desert Veterans of Wisconsin, and although she hosts this event once a year, the blankets are sort of a hobby year-round.

“All my dance friends they like to help out and so on the way to competitions in the car we always have blankets cut out and we always tie them in the car and at competitions we tie them,” said Aubree.

According to her grandmother, the idea first started when Aubree’s great aunt mentioned something about air medical flights and how she wished there was something she could give the veterans to comfort them.

“It’s exciting to know that something so small like a blanket can make someone feel like so special,” said Aubree.