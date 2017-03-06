More high school students getting UWGB college credits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The number of high school students taking courses from UW-Green Bay and earning college credit is up significantly this year.

Twenty-five percent more students from across the state are taking advantage of the program — helping the students and their checkbooks.

Bay Port High School students weren’t just surfing the web Monday. They’re engineering students, among more than 1,300 high school students across Wisconsin earning college credit from UWGB while also earning high school credit.

“The goal of the program is to accelerate their time to degree completion once they enroll in whatever university they choose to attend,” UWGB Director of Education Outreach Meagan Strehlow said.

“This credit transfers to a lot of schools,” Bay Port student Hannah Hawker said.

It also keeps college costs lower.

“They’re paying $270 for a three-credit class. As a comparison, if they were coming onto campus to take that same class it would be almost $1,000 for the exact same class,” Strehlow said.

The partnership with UWGB is new at Bay Port High School this year, but of all of the schools across the state working with UWGB to let students take college credit this school has one of the largest enrollments.

“If you just look at Bay Port with their 140-something students that are enrolled in our classes, those students altogether are saving over $100,000 on tuition this year,” Strehlow said.

Bay Port students say they like saving money and like that the general education-based course credit easily transfers to many universities. But they say the program has other benefits as well.

“It helps a lot of my classmates and myself get that college coursework experience before we actually go to college,” Hannah said.