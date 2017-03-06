Oshkosh business owner charged in $14 million scrap metal scheme

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – An Oshkosh business owner has been charged in connection to a scheme to steal millions from Sadoff Iron and Metal in Fond du Lac.

Sterling Kienbaum– owner of Fox Valley Iron, Metal and Auto Salvage– is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail and is expected to make an initial court appearance Monday, according to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.

A criminal complaint alleges Kienbaum arranged with his former employee Daniel Christianson and former Sadoff employee Donald Krueger to deliver loads of scrap automobiles in excess of Sadoff’s load limits.

The complaint alleges that Fox Valley’s scrap would be overloaded with dirt, and Krueger would overlook the excess weight.

Sadoff would end up overpaying Fox Valley for the weight of the scrap automobile and the weight of the dirt.

A criminal complaint alleges this happened between 2009 and May of 2015.

The District Attorney’s Office says Sadoff hired a forensic accountant to calculate the losses during the alleged scheme. The company says their losses total $14,324,495.

Kienbaum is charged with Racketeering and five counts of felony Theft.

Sadoff has filed a civil suit against Kienbaum.

Krueger and Christianson each have been convicted of felony theft. Both men were sentenced to probation and restitution.