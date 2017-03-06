Plea hearing Monday for former Green Bay Correctional officer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A former corrections officer accused of delivering contraband and drugs to inmates inside Green Bay Correctional Institution has a plea and sentencing hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Benjamin Giffin, 38, is charged with four felony counts of Deliver Illegal Articles to Inmate and one felony count of Misconduct.

Prosecutors say Giffin sold iPods to inmates, and he would be paid in drugs. Giffin was also accused of delivering drugs to inmates at the prison in Allouez.

Court documents indicate a confidential informant told the Brown County Drug Task Force there were “half a dozen ‘guards’ or correctional officers… at GBCI… participating in the distribution of contraband including heroin, marijuana and cocaine.”

They say inmates would set up the drug meets for Giffin with people outside the prison. He’d bring the drugs or contraband inside the prison and distribute them to inmates.

Giffin would be paid $1,000 for the delivery or receive prescription pills prosecutors believe were for his own use.

The criminal complaint says Giffin would either give the illegal drugs to what they called a “runner,” meaning another inmate, or the inmate would hand Giffin an empty toilet paper roll.

He’d put the drugs in a full roll and give it back to the prisoner.

About a week after the first allegations surfaced, prison staff searched an inmate’s cell, pulled the cover off an outlet and discovered an iPod inside.

IPods are considered contraband in the Wisconsin prison system.

Prosecutors say inmates would have movies, music and pornography loaded on them before they were brought back into the prison.

They also discovered notes written by inmates, in code, explaining what authorities say were orders to buy drugs.

The complaint goes on to say several deals between Giffin and family or friends of inmates took place over several months, exchanging items in parking lots of multiple Brown County businesses, where Giffin would sometimes be wearing his corrections uniform.

Giffin is no longer employed by the Department of Corrections.

Giffin’s plea/sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.