Three hurt as blaze destroys Kaukauna home

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) – Three people were hurt during a house fire in Kaukauna Sunday.

At about 5:21 p.m., the Kaukauna Fire Department was called to a home at 802 Crooks Avenue.

The department says firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the kitchen and smoke coming out of the front and rear doors and the eaves of the roof.

The residents escaped the home on their own.

The fire department says it started an “aggressive interior fire attack” and knocked down the blaze in the kitchen. However, the fire also extended to the attic.

It took the fire department a little over an hour to put out all the fire spots.

Two people who live in the home were treated for minor burns. One firefighter suffered an ankle injury.

The Kaukauna Fire Department says the fire started on a kitchen stove top.

The cost of damage is estimated at $50,000.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.