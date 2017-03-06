Two men arrested in theft of diapers for the needy

By Published:
United Way Fox Cities warehouse entrance
(WBAY photo)

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) – Two men have been arrested in the theft of thousands of diapers for the needy.

The men are being held in the Winnebago County Jail, according to Fox Crossing Police. Police say they were arrested on Friday, but no further details were released.

The diapers were stolen from in a warehouse in Fox Crossing used by the United Way of the Fox Cities.

Police say the thieves took about 1,700 cases of diapers worth $45,000 from the building on Valley Road sometime between January 3 and February 13.

The Fox Crossing warehouse has been a diaper bank for the United Way of the Fox Cities since 2010.

Last year, the charity distributed 300,000 diapers to 875 families across Northeast Wisconsin.

After hearing what happened, Kimberly-Clark and Amazon decided to donate hundreds of thousands of diapers to replenish the diaper bank.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s