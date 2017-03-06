Two men arrested in theft of diapers for the needy

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) – Two men have been arrested in the theft of thousands of diapers for the needy.

The men are being held in the Winnebago County Jail, according to Fox Crossing Police. Police say they were arrested on Friday, but no further details were released.

The diapers were stolen from in a warehouse in Fox Crossing used by the United Way of the Fox Cities.

Police say the thieves took about 1,700 cases of diapers worth $45,000 from the building on Valley Road sometime between January 3 and February 13.

The Fox Crossing warehouse has been a diaper bank for the United Way of the Fox Cities since 2010.

Last year, the charity distributed 300,000 diapers to 875 families across Northeast Wisconsin.

After hearing what happened, Kimberly-Clark and Amazon decided to donate hundreds of thousands of diapers to replenish the diaper bank.