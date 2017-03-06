WBAY.com – On the Go, on a new platform

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN, Wis. (WBAY) – Now part of the Gray Television family, changes are in store for WBAY.com. The address remains the same — point your desktop or mobile web browser to http://www.wbay.com to see the changes. — and we are still Coverage You Can Count On, but you’ll find a new look to our website and new weather and news apps.

For news and weather, take WBAY On the Go!

If you’re using our news or weather app on an Android phone or tablet, you don’t need to take any further action. You should receive the updates automatically from Google Play.

Users of iPhones and iPads, we’re sorry for the inconvenience but Apple’s security rules require putting these on the App Store as new apps rather than updates. You can download the new versions right now at these links or search your app store for “WBAY.”

iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Action 2 News On the Go: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/action-2-news-on-the-go-wbay/id1209090496?mt=8

StormCenter 2 On the Go: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wbay-radar-stormcenter-2-on/id599005424?mt=8

Android

Action 2 News On the Go: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mediageneral.wbay&hl=en

StormCenter 2 On the Go: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.youngmedia.wbay&hl=en