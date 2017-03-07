U.S. Championship Cheese Contest returns to Lambeau Field

The legendary home of the Green Bay Packers is the site of a big competition that has nothing to do with pigskin, but a lot do to with dairy.

The U.S. Championship Cheese Contest kicks off Tuesday in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

More than 2,000 entries will be judged at the nation’s largest technical cheese, butter, and yogurt competition.

The judging team is made up of cheese graders, buyers, and dairy science experts. They look at the flavor, body, texture, salt, color, finish, and packaging.

The 2015 U.S. Cheese Champion was Team Guggisberg Sugarcreek of Millerburg, Ohio.

A number of local dairy producers are entered into this year’s competition.

The public is invited to check out the competition March 7-8 at the Lambeau Field Atrium. Judging is 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

It’s free of charge.