WPS dealing with thousands of power outages

WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Thousands of Wisconsin residents are waking up in the dark this morning.

The Wisconsin Public Service website lists nearly 16,000 customers without power Tuesday morning.

The utility Tweeted that it had restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight and was dealing with additional outages this morning.

We've restored power to more than 12,000 customers since 9 p.m. Mon. & are responding to additional outages this AM. https://t.co/li07CHYk5p pic.twitter.com/8pqSVNa8SS — WPS (@WIPublicService) March 7, 2017

Many of the outages are in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.

Northeast Wisconsin is under a wind advisory until 6 p.m.

We could see wind gusts up to 45 mph.

The National Weather Service says the impact will be minor tree and power line damage.

CLICK HERE for a full list of WPS outages.